Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra's war drama Shershaah to premiere THIS Independence Day on Amazon Prime Video

As a lead-up to the Independence Day Weekend, Shershaah will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting August 12, 2021.

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming war drama 'Shershaah' is all set to premiere on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film stars Sidharth and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra are seen in pivotal roles. Shershaah is the first collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions for a global premiere.

As a lead-up to the Independence Day Weekend, Shershaah will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting August 12, 2021.

“Shershaah is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come. We are extremely glad to have found a home for what I believe is a true cinematic marvel, in Amazon Prime Video, and are excited to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship with them. Shershaah is our homage to the valour of our soldiers and I hope every viewer's heart swells with pride watching this film,” said Karan Johar, Dharma Productions.

Shershaah is a story of valour, love, and sacrifice, and is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The film celebrates his valiant spirit and honors his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War of 1999. Staying true to his codename ‘Shershaah’, Captain Batra’s valiant fight and ultimate sacrifice were instrumental in India’s victory.

“We knew Shershaah would be a special film from the minute the Batra family approached Sidharth Malhotra and us to tell the story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).” said Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions.

 

 

