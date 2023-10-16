New Delhi: Deepika Padukone, a prominent figure in the world of Indian cinema, is gearing up for an action-packed 2024 as she lines up a series of exciting projects. She recently shared an Instagram post, where she unveiled a striking poster for one of her highly anticipated films, 'Singham Again.' The fierce and intimidating look she sports in the poster has ignited a wave of excitement among her fans, who can't wait to see her take on this new and powerful role!

Fans took to their twitter handles to share tweets that read, "Seldom has a leading #Bollywood actress been showcased in such a menacing, diabolical avatar in a first-look poster. @deepikapadukone and #RohitShetty sure do have me intrigued!"

"This is gonna be iconic .. When Rohit Shetty said he will work with her only when he has a hero level script for her , he really meant it .#DeepikaPadukone #Singham #Shakti #AjayDevgn #RohitShetty."

"That fierce smile on her face I'm seated #deepikapadukone #SinghamAgain," among many other sweet comments.

This is gonna be iconic .. When Rohit Shetty said he will work with her only when he has a hero level script for her , he really meant it . #DeepikaPadukone #Singham #Shakti #AjayDevgn #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/vVMcfERpPW — AKANKSHA ___ (@Akank_sha_) October 15, 2023

It's true that Deepika Padukone is a fan favourite, and is all set to treat them with back-to-back films in the year 2024! She will next be seen lighting the silver screen on fire with her upcoming project, 'Fighter', which will be released on January 25, apart from which she also has 'Singham Again' and the highly awaited, 'Kalki 2898 AD' which truly has the biggest ensemble of cast.