Son Of Sardaar 2: Sanjay Dutt Ousted From The Film After UK Visa Rejected, This Actor Replaces Him

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt has been replaced from Son Of Sardaar 2 as the actor's UK visa has been rejected due to his criminal record history. Sanjay Dutt was a part of Son Of Sardaar starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. It is suggested that Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishen has replaced Sanjay Dutt in the film.

Son of Sardar 2 features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and the first leg of the shoot has begun in Scotland UK, and due to Dutt's visa being rejected over his 1993 blast case, he got dropped from the film. As per a report in Hindustan Times, "Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK. However, after Ajay’s team found out that the senior actor’s visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishen".

Earlier Sanjay Dutt's film Housefull 5 too faced the same issue as the entire cast had to shoot in the US, however, producer Sajid Nadiadwala made a wise decision and sent the entire cast to the US and kept Dutt's portion in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt was arrested under TADA and the Arms Act in 1993. Later he was convicted and sentenced to 5 5-year jail term for keeping illegal weapons. The actor is a free man today there has been no criminal charges against him.