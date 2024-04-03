Sonakshi Sinha Looks Radiant In Sanjay Leela Bhansali Composed 'Tilasmi Bahein' From Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

New Delhi: Consistently capturing hearts and headlines, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Netflix series is now out with its second song titled ‘Tilasmi Bahein’, composed by the director-creator himself, featuring Sonakshi Sinha in her most ethereal avatar yet. This foot-tapping number promises to be a game-changer and the biggest song this far in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Known for his grandeur and finesse, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings forth a new dimension with this track, an electrifying composition that pulsates with energy and rhythm, setting a new benchmark in musical storytelling.

At the heart of this musical extravaganza lies Sonakshi Sinha, whose carefree spirit and infectious charm are bound to captivate audiences. Described as her most significant single song to date, Sonakshi channels the character of Fareedan with effortless grace, casting a spell that lingers long after the song fades. In ‘Tilasmi Bahein’, Sonakshi embodies Fareedan's uninhibited freedom, portraying a lavishing beauty unlike anything seen before. But it’s not just Sonakshi’s enchanting presence that audiences should look forward to; the entire visual spectacle is a sight to behold. Set against the backdrop of Heeramandi, a world unlike any other, the song transports audiences to a realm of mesmerizing beauty and encapsulating allure.

As the curtains rise on ‘Tilasmi Bahein’, audiences are invited to immerse themselves in a world of pure joy and exuberance.

Watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magic unfold in his debut series with Netflix, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, on 1 May.

Watch the full song here: