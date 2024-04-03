Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMovies
HEERAMANDI

Sonakshi Sinha Looks Radiant In Sanjay Leela Bhansali Composed 'Tilasmi Bahein' From Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

This foot-tapping number promises to be a game-changer and the biggest song this far in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sonakshi Sinha Looks Radiant In Sanjay Leela Bhansali Composed 'Tilasmi Bahein' From Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Consistently capturing hearts and headlines, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Netflix series is now out with its second song titled ‘Tilasmi Bahein’, composed by the director-creator himself, featuring Sonakshi Sinha in her most ethereal avatar yet. This foot-tapping number promises to be a game-changer and the biggest song this far in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Known for his grandeur and finesse, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings forth a new dimension with this track, an electrifying composition that pulsates with energy and rhythm, setting a new benchmark in musical storytelling.

At the heart of this musical extravaganza lies Sonakshi Sinha, whose carefree spirit and infectious charm are bound to captivate audiences. Described as her most significant single song to date, Sonakshi channels the character of Fareedan with effortless grace, casting a spell that lingers long after the song fades. In ‘Tilasmi Bahein’, Sonakshi embodies Fareedan's uninhibited freedom, portraying a lavishing beauty unlike anything seen before. But it’s not just Sonakshi’s enchanting presence that audiences should look forward to; the entire visual spectacle is a sight to behold. Set against the backdrop of Heeramandi, a world unlike any other, the song transports audiences to a realm of mesmerizing beauty and encapsulating allure.

As the curtains rise on ‘Tilasmi Bahein’, audiences are invited to immerse themselves in a world of pure joy and exuberance.

Watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magic unfold in his debut series with Netflix, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, on 1 May.

Watch the full song here:

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster