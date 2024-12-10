Sonam Bajwa Joins 'Baaghi 4' Opposite Tiger Shroff, Adding Spark To The High-Octane Action Franchise

Sonam Bajwa is making waves in Bollywood! The stunning Punjabi actress is all set to join the action-packed Baaghi Universe, playing the leading lady in the much-anticipated Baaghi 4, alongside Tiger Shroff. Adding another layer of excitement, Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt steps in as the villain, promising a thrilling ride for fans.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the actress wrote: "As the shoot for my debut Hindi film Houseful 5 almost comes to an end, I am so honoured to announce that I will continue my journey forward with Sajid Sir & team as I start the shoot of my 2nd Hindi film Baaghi 4 with them!!

I am so excited to be a part of Baaghi 4 and looking forward to working with @tigerjackieshroff @duttsanjay sir and the entire team, I couldn’t be more blessed and thankful

Looking forward to entertaining my fans, audiences and well wishers in films always, see you at the movies"

But Sonam’s Bollywood journey doesn’t stop with action. She’s also ready to bring her comedic charm to Housefull 5, where she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Kriti Sanon in one of Bollywood's most popular comedy franchises.

After taking the Punjabi film industry by storm, Sonam is now under the wing of producer Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi 4, following her role in Housefull 5.

Tiger Shroff also took to Instagram to officially welcome Sonam to the Baaghi Universe, sharing her picture and writing, "Welcoming the new member of the Rebel Family! Thrilled to have @sonambajwa in the #Baaghi Universe #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi4."

Filming for Baaghi 4 has already begun, with Sonam set to join the cast soon. Tiger Shroff, in his Instagram post, teased, “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha.”

The Baaghi franchise, known for its high-octane action, first kicked off in 2016 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The series has seen two successful sequels, with Baaghi 4 now taking the action to new heights under the direction of A. Harsha.

As Sonam joins the powerhouse franchise, she’s proving that she’s not just a rising star but a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood. Stay tuned for her next big leap in action, comedy, and everything in between!