Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt is set to electrify screens once again, joining the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala's highly awaited ‘Baaghi 4.’ The first-look poster featuring Dutt has been unveiled, showcasing the actor in a commanding and intense avatar that has already sent waves of excitement across social media.

The striking poster depicts Sanjay Dutt seated on a blood-stained throne, clutching a lifeless woman in his arms. His expression—a blend of anguish and fury—is hauntingly powerful, while the tagline, "Every Aashiq Is A Villain," hints at a complex and dark character arc. With his rugged charm and commanding screen presence, Dutt’s addition to the Baaghi franchise promises a gripping and dynamic experience for fans.

A Glimpse of Tiger Shroff’s Fierce Look

Earlier, the makers revealed a chilling first-look poster of Tiger Shroff. The action star is portrayed in a gritty, blood-soaked bathroom setting. With his shirt open to reveal his chiselled physique, Tiger wields a bloodied axe in one hand and a beer bottle in the other. The image, which also features a lifeless body on the floor, exudes a raw intensity, hinting at a brutal and unflinching narrative. Tiger’s piercing gaze against the dark backdrop amplifies the suspense and sets the tone for a high-octane action spectacle.

A Power-Packed Collaboration

Directed by A Harsha, ‘Baaghi 4’ continues the legacy of the franchise renowned for its breathtaking action sequences and emotionally charged storylines. With Sajid Nadiadwala—a master of crafting blockbuster hits—at the helm, the fourth installment aims to raise the stakes even higher. Sanjay Dutt’s pivotal role adds a layer of complexity and intensity to the narrative, promising audiences a thrilling ride.

Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 4’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025. As anticipation builds, the dynamic pairing of Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt is expected to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Stay tuned for more updates as ‘Baaghi 4’ gears up to redefine action in Bollywood!