Sonam Kapoor on Mr India remake: Disrespectful, no one bothered to ask my father or Shekhar Kapur

New Delhi: Days after Ali Abbas Zafar announced the remake of Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's 1987 blockbuster 'Mr India', Sonam Kapoor lashed out at the filmmaker for not "bothering to consult" her father or Shekhar Kapur, the director of the original film, about the same. In a strongly-worded statement posted on social media, the 34-year-old actress said that Anil Kapoor or she weren't aware that the film was being remade until Ali Abbas Zafar announced it.

"A lot of people have been me asking me about the 'Mr India remake'. Honestly, my father didn't even know that the film was being remade, we found about it through social media when Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. It's quite disrespectful and underhanded, if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle - two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is," Sonam wrote.

She said that it was important for the team to keep her father and Shekhar Kapur informed about the remake as it is a part of their legacy.

"It is sad because that was a film made with heart and hardwork and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy. I should hope that respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box-office," she added.

Ali Abbas Zafar had announced the remake of the iconic film earlier this week. In a tweet, he said, "Excited to partner with Zee Studios for an epic trilogy Mr India! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Shekhar Kapur had also expressed his concern on Twitter.

He had written: "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Zafar is currently working on the script of the film and will soon sign in actors and technicians for the film after completing the script. 'Mr India' introduced several iconic characters like that of Mr India and Mogambo that continue to be etched in the hearts of cinema lovers.

'Mr India' tells the story of a poor but big-hearted man (Anil Kapoor) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father's invention of a device that would make its user invisible, he fights to save the children and the country from a villain named Mogambo, an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri. Late actress Sridevi starred as Anil Kapoor's love interest and a journalist by profession.