Sound of Jawan: Makers Unveil Big Update On Shah Rukh Khan's Next, First Song To Drop Today

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to captivate audiences with the most thrilling and jaw-dropping action sequences in his upcoming film, 'Jawan.' Fans are super excited for the actor's next as they get to see more of the 'Action Hero' in SRK. Makers share a major update on the film and asked fans to 'Prepare for the sound of Jawan' as the first song is to drop today. Titled ‘Zinda Banda’ in Hindi, Vandha Edam in Tamil & Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' will release today at 12:50 pm.

The first song of Jawan is set to deliver an action-packed visual spectacle for the audience. Fans won't have to wait much longer as the highly anticipated first song from the film is scheduled to be released today at 12:50 pm.

Earlier this month, the prevue was released and it has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of 'Jawan.'

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

'Jawan' also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupati in lead roles.