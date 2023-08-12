New Delhi: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh in Anil Sharma's latest directorial, which is the sequel to 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. 'Gadar 2: Ek Katha' finally arrived in cinemas on Friday (Aug 10) after a long wait and has taken the internet by storm. The film has already been declared a superhit by trade pundits as most of cinema halls went jam-packed on Friday.

Before the movie arrived in theatres, 'Gadar 2' earned a hefty amount through advance bookings. As per noted film critic Tarn Adarsh, the film managed to sell over 2.7 lakh tickets in advance bookings, which translates to Rs 15 crore in revenue. While the official first day collection is yet to be revealed by the makers and critics, it is expected that the film is most likely to collect anywhere between Rs 40-45 crore on its opening day.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Xclusiv… #Gadar2 advance booking status at 4.30 pm… Note: DAY 1 biz… #PVR: 81,247 #INOX: 69,652 #Cinepolis: 42,268 #Miraj: 27,500 #Rajhans: 17,000 #Wave: 10,797 #Movietime: 10,010 #MovieMax: 10,088 #M2K: 2,347 #Citypride: 2,149 Total: 2,73,058 tickets sold." The 2.7 lakh tickets sold could translate to about Rs 15 crore in revenue

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also took to social media and extended his wishes to Sunny Deol on massive response to 'Gadar 2'. In his tweet, Salman confirmed that the film has collected almost Rs 40 crore on the first day of its release. He tweeted, "Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2."

The film, which has been helmed by Anil Sharma, focuses on Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, who he believes is imprisioned by the army. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

As per a report, director Anil Sharma will hold a special screening of 'Gadar 2' for the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, on August 13. He said, "Yesterday, we received a call from the censor board. They informed us that the President wishes to watch our film. We feel honoured and thrilled that 'Gadar 2' has garnered such recognition. The screening is scheduled for Sunday, and the entire team is overjoyed," he told in an exclusive interaction with India Today.

The music of 'Gadar 2' is composed by Mithoon while lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri. The background score is composed by Monty Sharma.