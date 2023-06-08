Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha To Re-Release In Cinemas Tomorrow, Makers Announce Buy-1-Get-1 Free Offer

New Delhi: The fans of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' are highly enthralled as the film is all set to release on Friday, i.e. on June 9, 2023. Owing to the excitement of the masses, Zee Studios have decided to keep a 'BUY ONE GET ONE FREE' offer for the fans and the offer will be valid till June 11, 2023.

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', the timeless classic has been ruling hearts for two decades the makers of the film, Zee Studios decided to re-release the film on the silver screen once again to create a sense of nostalgia and showcase the beauty and magic of this cult classic, before the release of 'Gadar 2'.

The makers have also done various technical advancements in the film for making it more refreshing and more relatable for the newer generations. 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' will release in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format for the viewers to get a larger-than-life experience of this everlasting love story.