Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2797873https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/sunny-sanskari-ki-tulsi-kumari-rohit-saraf-shares-pic-with-varun-dhawan-and-janhvi-kapoor-2797873.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ROHIT SARAF

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Rohit Saraf Shares Pic With Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor

Rohit Saraf wraps up the Udaipur schedule for his upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,’ alongside co-stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Rohit Saraf Shares Pic With Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Pic Credit: Instagram (@Filmfare)

Rohit Saraf, along with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra, has completed the Udaipur shooting schedule of the much-anticipated film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.’ Directed by Karan Johar, the film has been generating buzz since its announcement.

Maniesh Paul shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the entire cast on social media, sparking excitement among fans.  

The post was flooded with comments, with fans eagerly anticipating the film's release. One fan wrote, “Can’t wait for the film!” while others expressed their love for the ensemble cast.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

 

In addition to 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', which marks Rohit’s debut with Dharma Productions, he’s also gearing up for 'Thug Life', where he shares the screen with Kamal Haasan, and the third season of his hit series 'Mismatched', set to release later this year. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict