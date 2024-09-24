Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Rohit Saraf Shares Pic With Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor

Rohit Saraf, along with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra, has completed the Udaipur shooting schedule of the much-anticipated film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.’ Directed by Karan Johar, the film has been generating buzz since its announcement.

Maniesh Paul shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the entire cast on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

The post was flooded with comments, with fans eagerly anticipating the film's release. One fan wrote, “Can’t wait for the film!” while others expressed their love for the ensemble cast.

In addition to 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', which marks Rohit’s debut with Dharma Productions, he’s also gearing up for 'Thug Life', where he shares the screen with Kamal Haasan, and the third season of his hit series 'Mismatched', set to release later this year.