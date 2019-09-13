Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' packs a solid punch at Box Office

New Delhi: B-Towners Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' is getting all the love from viewers. The movie has received a big thumbs up from the critics and fans alike. Dangal fame filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's project has been hailed for its power-packed performance.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans. He wrote: #Chhichhore surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... Packs a fantastic total in Week 1... En route ₹ cr... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr, Wed 7.20 cr, Thu 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 68.83 cr. #India biz. HIT.

#Chhichhore surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... Packs a fantastic total in Week 1... En route ₹ cr... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr, Wed 7.20 cr, Thu 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 68.83 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2019

#Chhichhore Day 7 [Thu] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and Day 6 [Wed]... Power of solid content... Excellent trending!

#Chhichhore Day 7 [Thu] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and Day 6 [Wed]... Power of solid content... Excellent trending! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2019

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

This happens to be Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.