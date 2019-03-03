Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya witnesses slow growth-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's dacoit drama has failed to register a great opening at the Box Office. Although the film has received rave reviews, it has managed to earn only Rs 1.2 crores only.

Trade analyst and noted film critic took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#SonChiriya opens to low numbers since the screen count [720 screens]/shows are limited and also because it caters to a niche audience... Biz on Day 2 and 3 crucial... Fri ₹ 1.20 cr. India biz.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has played a variety of roles, essayed a dacoit in the film.We can see Sushant carrying the dacoit-like look beautifully in the trailers and the poster. He sports unkempt hair, bushy moustache and beard.

'Sonchiriya' is reportedly set in the backdrop of Chambal. The film revolves around dacoits in the region during the 1970s.

Talking about the film during an event last year, Bhumi said, “There is a lot of nervousness, especially working with Abhishek Chaubey. He is such an amazing director, and even my co-actors are such brilliant people from the industry. It is time to up my game and I think this nervousness is good. It's a good nervous energy.”