Tara Sutaria To Step Into A Never-Seen-Before Avatar In 'Apurva'

New Delhi: As an actress, one always has a choice to get into different characters and explore the wide range available in front of them. In this generation of actresses, there are very rare who think of entering into a new realm and leaving their profound image. Those rare names include Tara Sutaria who has stepped into a whole new different avatar in Apurva. The film is about to be released on 15th November and the trailer has already justified that this is a must-watch film that shouldn't be missed.

Tara Sutaria is always known for her beauty and elegance. She is one of the prettiest actresses who has impressed us with her singing, dancing, and acting talent before. But this time it's different. It looks like, she is taking a different path with her acting. As much as we saw her in the trailer, Tara looks completely unrecognizable. It's indeed very good to see her wholly lead a film on her own that too very early in her career.

Putting the film fully on her shoulders, Tara has made her place in the league of actresses like Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma who did it with Highway and NH10 respectively. It is indeed very impressive to see her do it because she is one of the outsiders in the younger lot of actresses who have made her place among the kids who have film backgrounds or have names and popularity from before. So, even amidst that to make a place for herself with her talent and get a solo lead says a lot about her as an actor. It also proves that her talent is beyond vanity for her because she looks so different, raw, and rugged in this film.

So, all this has definitely piqued the excitement to see the film. In particular, Tara is a big reason, Apurva is a must-watch to experience a different performance of the actress.