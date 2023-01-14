The Crew: Kareena Kapoor is 'getting ready' for Rhea Kapoor's next in full spirit!

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming movie `The Crew`. The actor gave a sneak peek into her preparation for the film on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena treated fans with a workout video. The video featured the `Heroine` actor dressed in black-grey gym wear. She was seen doing stair climbing, mountain climbers to jumping jacks.

The `Lal Singh Chaddha` actor is sweating it out for her next. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Getting ready. The Crew with heart emoji and also tagged Rhea Kapoor on her story." Rhea re-shared Kareena`s story and wrote, "My Champion."

She will be sharing screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled `The Crew`. The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of `Veere Di Wedding`, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

As per a statement, `The Crew` is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

In the early hours of Saturday, Kareena also shared Saturday plans with her fans. She was seen basking in the sun on the terrace of her home in a comfy black tee and her hair tied in a messy bun. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, Saturday plans?

Apart from `The Crew`, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh`s thriller which is based on the book `The Devotion of Suspect X`. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta`s next untitled film.