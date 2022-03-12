The Kashmir Files rakes in moolah at Box Office on Day 1, grosses Rs 4.25 cr

New Delhi: After the gripping ‘The Tashkent Files’, National award winner Vivek Agnihotri is back with ‘The Kashmir Files’- another shocking, riveting and brutally honest film based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide.

Giving audiences a glimpse of the terror, confusion and sheer panic that consumed Kashmir at the time, ‘The Kashmir Files’ takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions that surfaced during the tragic incident.

The film that hit selected half capacity theatres yesterday opened to a great response grossing over 4.25 crores at the worldwide box office. With the flood of rave reviews and positive word of mouth, the film is expected to do better over the weekend, giving audiences an authentic, real and raw account of the unfortunate and saddening circumstance in Indian history.

Apart from Netizens referring to the ‘The Kashmir Files’ as a ‘masterpiece’, several critics too referred to the film as ‘closest to the truth’, ‘flashes of genuine pain’, ‘impactful watch’ and a ‘heart-wrenching story’.

The movie also boasts of a powerhouse of talent including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The gripping drama is now out in theatres nationwide.