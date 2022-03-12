हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files rakes in moolah at Box Office on Day 1, grosses Rs 4.25 cr

The Kashmir Files that hit selected half capacity theatres yesterday opened to a great response grossing over 4.25 crores at the worldwide box office. 

The Kashmir Files rakes in moolah at Box Office on Day 1, grosses Rs 4.25 cr

New Delhi: After the gripping ‘The Tashkent Files’, National award winner Vivek Agnihotri is back with ‘The Kashmir Files’- another shocking, riveting and brutally honest film based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide.

Giving audiences a glimpse of the terror, confusion and sheer panic that consumed Kashmir at the time, ‘The Kashmir Files’ takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions that surfaced during the tragic incident.

The film that hit selected half capacity theatres yesterday opened to a great response grossing over 4.25 crores at the worldwide box office. With the flood of rave reviews and positive word of mouth, the film is expected to do better over the weekend, giving audiences an authentic, real and raw account of the unfortunate and saddening circumstance in Indian history.

Apart from Netizens referring to the ‘The Kashmir Files’ as a ‘masterpiece’,  several critics too referred to the film as ‘closest to the truth’, ‘flashes of genuine pain’, ‘impactful watch’ and a ‘heart-wrenching story’.

The movie also boasts of a powerhouse of talent including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

 ‘The Kashmir Files’ is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The gripping drama is now out in theatres nationwide.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir FilesThe Kashmir Files controversyThe Kashmir Files Box Office collectionsThe Kashmir Files directorVivek Agnihotri
Next
Story

'The Kashmir Files' film declared tax-free in Haryana

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?