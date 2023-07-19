Vivek Agnihotri’s movie, The Kashmir Files, sparked mixed reactions among cinegoers when it released in 2020. In the movie, Agnihotri depicted the events of the Kashmiri Pandits’ genocide that took place in the 1990s. Though the film faced criticism from many quarters, However, there were quite a few supporters who stood by the director and applauded him for making the movie. Now, Vivek Agnihotri has taken to Twitter to announce another project titled The Kashmir Files Unreported. It’s a docu-drama on the exodus in Kashmir in the 1990s. On Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri dropped the teaser of The Kashmir Files Unreported on social media.

Vivek Agnihotri Drops Teaser Of The Kashmir Files Unreported

Along with the teaser, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “PRESENTING: A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry. Only on @zee5 @zee5global @pallavijoshiofficial @iambuddha_films @shankh_r.”



The clip shared by Vivek Agnihotri starts with a glimpse of Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Rawal and Pallavi Joshi from the 2022 film. As the video progresses, we can see texts appear that read,“The Film Which Shook The Nation…Divided Opinions…Brutally Honest…Or Half Truths?…Now Let The Facts Speak…The Kashmir Files Unreported.”

Proceeding further, a woman’s voice can be heard in the background saying, “Now, they want to narrate their side of story.” The video ends with a woman saying, “India has a duty, to give us back at least justice to this,” and a caption that reads, “Can we embrace the reality.”

The teaser of The Kashmir Files Unreported prompted many reactions from netizens.

Vivek Agnihotri is also working on The Vaccine War, which will release on Dussehra 2023. Meanwhile, he will also be directing The Delhi Files.