close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Sky Is Pink trailer

The Sky Is Pink trailer: Zaira Wasim shines in Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer—Watch

'The Sky Is Pink' is opening in theatres on October 11, 2019.

The Sky Is Pink trailer: Zaira Wasim shines in Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose is back with yet another gripping narrative titled 'The Sky Is Pink'. The movie has some powerful performances by global star Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

The tale about lovers, who eventually become parents to a girl suffering from a life-threatening disorder is far from the typical Bollywood style storytelling. It's treated differently and it shows how.

Watch the trailer here:

Zaira, who has bid a farewell to acting will be seen on-screen one last time and it surely makes you feel sad why. Her brilliant acting chops hog the limelight in this three minute some seconds long trailer.

'The Sky Is Pink' is opening in theatres on October 11, 2019.

It is co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.

This is PeeCee's first Hindi movie in three years, so, yes, expectations are sky-high!

 

Tags:
The Sky Is Pink trailerThe Sky is PinkZaira WasimPriyanka ChopraFarhan AkhtarShonali Bose
Next
Story

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho continues to perform well at Box Office- Check collections

Must Watch

PT2M55S

Former lawmaker from Pakistan reaches India with family, seeks political asylum