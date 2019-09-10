The Sky Is Pink trailer: Zaira Wasim shines in Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer—Watch

New Delhi: 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose is back with yet another gripping narrative titled 'The Sky Is Pink'. The movie has some powerful performances by global star Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

The tale about lovers, who eventually become parents to a girl suffering from a life-threatening disorder is far from the typical Bollywood style storytelling. It's treated differently and it shows how.

Watch the trailer here:

Zaira, who has bid a farewell to acting will be seen on-screen one last time and it surely makes you feel sad why. Her brilliant acting chops hog the limelight in this three minute some seconds long trailer.

'The Sky Is Pink' is opening in theatres on October 11, 2019.

It is co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.

This is PeeCee's first Hindi movie in three years, so, yes, expectations are sky-high!