New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film 'Tiger 3' is all set to have a grand opening at the Box Office. As per the early estimates, the film has already collected Rs 1 crore with its advance booking. A report by Sacnilk claimed that the film has sold around 33,090 tickets and full-fledged bookings will start on Sunday.

The advance booking of the spy actioner kickstarted on November 4, 2023 and the number of tickets that have been sold already serves as a testament to the immense craze of fans who want to catch Tiger and Zoya on the big screen once again. Despite the limited availability of advance booking in select cities across the country, industry tracker Sachnilk reports that approximately 33,090 tickets have already been sold and the earnings of the film have crossed the Rs 1 crore mark.

Sharing data from national multiplex chains, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X, "#Xclusiv… Tiger 3 zabardast (wonderful) start #PVRInox: 7,500 tickets [Sun] sold #Delite - #Delhi: 2,800 tickets #Prasads - #Hyderabad: 1,470 [Sun] Other properties in #Hyderabad turn #Orange within hours [Sun]."

"#Xclusiv… Toger 3 at national chains… Tickets sold for Sun [Day 1]… #Tiger3 advance bookings start off on a thunderous note. #PVRInox: 20,000 #Cinepolis: 3,800 Total: 23,800," he added on Sunday morning.

#Tiger3 is running riot in advance booking… No #Hindi film has dared to open on #DiwaliDay in *more than a decade*, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]… Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable? pic.twitter.com/1rIVqzlULE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2023

"Imagine, full-fledged advance bookings are yet to start, but #Salmania is clearly evident. #Tiger3," he further remarked.

Tiger 3 shows start as early as 7 am. However, as per Bookmyshow, the earliest show can be seen at 6:05 AM for cities like Mumbai.



TIGER 3

The action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films. While Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising the roles of 'Avinash Singh (Tiger)' and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi is the latest addition to the franchise.

The film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, Revathi, Gavie Chahal, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in the film.

The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF. It was initially scheduled to release in April 2023, but got postponed. It is now all set to release in theatres on Diwali, on November 12, 2023.

'Tiger 3' will also have a cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. While Shah Rukh will be seen as his iconic character 'Pathaan' in the film, a report mentioned that Hrithik will have a special role in the film as Kabir from 'War'. This will be the first time for a YRF film to bring together Salman, Shah Rukh and Hrithik in one frame.