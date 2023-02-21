topStoriesenglish2575668
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TIGER SHROFF

Tiger Shroff Gets Inked again, Spotted With New Tattoo on Forearm

Action superstar Tiger Shroff was seen with a tattoo on his muscled forearm! We are flipping thinking about what it might be.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 01:15 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Tiger Shroff Gets Inked again, Spotted With New Tattoo on Forearm

NEW DELHI: Youngest global action superstar Tiger Shroff is one of the most wanted bachelors in town and was spotted outside his gym with a tattoo that was covered with a translucent wrap on his forearm. This has left the audience wondering what it might be since he has always kept his personal life to himself. 

Tiger has a lot going on in his professional life and we barely ever know if there is anything going on in his personal life. Now spotting him inked has left us wondering what is it all about. is the tattoo for some lady love? 

Tiger Shroff is very popular amongst girls and it's natural for his fans to wonder if that Tattoo indicates anyone new in his life?  Currently, Tiger Shroff is all set to leave for Scotland along with co-star Akshay Kumar and rest of the crew for the shoot of second schedule of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Tiger Shroff

Time and again, Tiger Shroff has served us some of the greatest action films with some outstanding dance moves. His upcoming lineup indicates double the dose of the same and his fans cannot wait to see more of him. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for films like 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' along with Akshay Kumar and 'Ganapath Part 1' with Kriti Sanon.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'