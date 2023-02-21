Tiger Shroff Gets Inked again, Spotted With New Tattoo on Forearm

NEW DELHI: Youngest global action superstar Tiger Shroff is one of the most wanted bachelors in town and was spotted outside his gym with a tattoo that was covered with a translucent wrap on his forearm. This has left the audience wondering what it might be since he has always kept his personal life to himself.

Tiger has a lot going on in his professional life and we barely ever know if there is anything going on in his personal life. Now spotting him inked has left us wondering what is it all about. is the tattoo for some lady love?

Tiger Shroff is very popular amongst girls and it's natural for his fans to wonder if that Tattoo indicates anyone new in his life? Currently, Tiger Shroff is all set to leave for Scotland along with co-star Akshay Kumar and rest of the crew for the shoot of second schedule of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Time and again, Tiger Shroff has served us some of the greatest action films with some outstanding dance moves. His upcoming lineup indicates double the dose of the same and his fans cannot wait to see more of him. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for films like 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' along with Akshay Kumar and 'Ganapath Part 1' with Kriti Sanon.