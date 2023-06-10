topStoriesenglish2620030
Tiger Shroff Updates Fans About His Upcoming Film, Says 'Ganapath Will Be Worth Your Wait'

Jackky Bhagnani’s Ganapath Part 1 has been eagerly awaited by the trade and audience ever since its announcement. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming two major releases this year. Ever since the announcement video of the action film Ganapath featuring him in the most rugged and raw avatar has been released fans want to know more about it. So Tiger shared an update about the film with his fans on Saturday.

Taking to his social media, he shared: Been seeing a lot of your messages for no updates on ganpath...all i can say is that i promise it will be worth your wait. we've all been through hell and back in this journey but almost there love.

Jackky Bhagnani’s Ganapath Part 1 has been eagerly awaited by the trade and audience ever since its announcement. With a penchant if massy entertainers, the new age producer is all set to enthrall audiences with his action multiverse 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and film 'Ganapath'. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Ganapath, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

