New Delhi: Long before its release, Kiran Rao's Directorial 'Laapataa Ladies’ has already made its presence beyond the boundaries with its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 8th September. The movie has been hailed by the critics. Since the launch of its teaser, the audience is anticipating the film's release as well.

‘Laapataa Ladies' went on to receive amazing critics' reviews as it was recently screened at the 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival. The film was called out for its fun element. Be a mistaken identity comedy or a 90s rom-com, critics found it to be inspiring. With such a humongous love coming, all eyes are on its release on 5th January 2024.

The film is also the next delivery of Kiran Rao as a director after her directorial debut, Dhobi Ghat. This is indeed a special film, that marks the comeback of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.