Total Dhamaal collections: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer is unstoppable

New Delhi: Filmmaker Indra Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal' sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit the screens. The comedy film stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta among others in important roles. It has already emerged the highest grosser of the 'Dhamaal' series and is a part of the Rs 100 crore club.

The film continues raking in moolah at box office and has now earned more than Rs 137 crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal witnesses an upward trend on [third] Sat... Families/kids continue to patronise and contribute to ticket sales... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr. Total: ₹ 137.06 cr. India biz.”

'Total Dhamaal' released on February 22 and is the sequel to 'Double Dhamaal' that released in 2011.

It has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit.

Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.