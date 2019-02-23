Total Dhamaal day 1 collections: Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit starrer gets a flying start at box office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Indra Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal' is a laughter riot and has received rave reviews. The film has struck the right chords with the audience and has been lauded by critics as well. 'Total Dhamaal' is the third installment of the 'Dhamaal' series and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta.

The film got a flying start at the box office by minting more than Rs 16 crore on day one! Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the day one collections of the film.

He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal - non-holiday release - creates dhamaal on Day 1... Biz multiplies as day progresses... Mass circuits rocking... Metros/plexes witness upward trend... Biz should grow on Day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend... Fri ₹ 16.50 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Why choose non-holiday as release date? Why release during examination period? A section of the industry was doubtful. But the makers of #TotalDhamaal stuck to their decision... And the audience verdict says it all... Big growth on *Day 2* indicates public is in with #Dhamaal.”

The film re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap. It is sequel to the 2011 hit, 'Double Dhamaal'.

The film has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.

So, are you ready to witness the 'Dhamaal' this weekend?