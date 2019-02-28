Total Dhamaal maintains steady run at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's ' Total Dhamaal' has received a thumbs up from audience as well as critics. The film made people go ROFL inside theatres and has received much love from them . 'Total Dhamaal' is a rage at the box office and has emerged as the highest grossing film in the 'Dhamaal' series.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.

It got a flying start at the box office by minting more than Rs 16 crore on day one.

Within just a week of its release, it has now crossed Rs 88 crore.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, "#TotalDhamaal is steady on Day 6... Minimal decline [mass pockets] should ensure healthy returns in Weekend 2... Inches closer to ₹ cr... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 88.05 cr. India biz."

The film is the third instalment of the 'Dhamaal' series and re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, it has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.