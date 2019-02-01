Uri: The Surgical Strike overseas collections

New Delhi: The widely acclaimed 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' movie has crossed over 5 million dollars in overseas market so far. The movie has worked wonders at the Box Office and is still running to packed houses in the country.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #UriTheSurgicalStrike crosses $ 5 mn #Overseas in 3 weeks... Till 31 Jan 2019: $ 5,019,274 [₹ 35.78 cr]. Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 2.810 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.128 mn

Australia: $ 540k

UK: $ 207k

Singapore: $ 175k

NZ: $ 91k

South+East Africa: $ 38k

Fiji: $ 12k

Poland: $ 10k

Germany: $ 8k

It has hugely benefitted from the positive word of mouth publicity. The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.