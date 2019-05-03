close

Uri: The surgical strike

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to premiere on Zee Cinema on May 5

Actor Vicky Kaushal starrer ' Uri: The Surgical Strike' will premiere on Zee Cinema this Sunday at 12 pm.

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal starrer ' Uri: The Surgical Strike' will premiere on Zee Cinema this Sunday at 12 pm.

The film, which was released in January, is based on the 2016 Indian Army`s surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir`s Uri.

The film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

It entered the Rs 100 crore club and took the internet by storm with the catchphrase, "How`s the Josh".

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie was produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

