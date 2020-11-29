Varun Dhawan shares BTS pictures with father David Dhawan from sets of Coolie No. 1 — Watch

New Delhi: Basking in the praise received after the trailer launch of ‘Coolie No. 1’, actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday took to his Instagram to share some behind the scenes (BTS) pictures from the set.

Varun posted BTS pictures with his father, David Dhawan, who is also the director of the new and original ‘Coolie No. 1’. The easy-going chemistry between the duois visible in these moments. Junior Dhawan captioned the post, “Conviction was the main brief of the director while doing every scene in #COOLIENO1.”

“For some reason whenever im listening to a scene in my head I take off to this imaginary land..........- woke up with a big smile today all because of the amount of love I received yesterday (sic),” he added.

Since the trailer dropped yesterday, Varun has been sharing the appreciative responses of his industry friends and fans through his Instagram stories. ‘Coolie No. 1’ is the reprised version of the 1995 film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

In the 2020 film, set to premiere on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video, Varun will feature alongside Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. Many popular songs from the original movie have also been reprised.

This is filmmaker David Dhawan’s 45th movie.