Vedang Raina Shines In 'The Archies', Netizens Compare Him With Young Version Of Ranveer Singh - Check Reactions

New Delhi: Zoya Akhtar-directorial 'The Archies' is receiving mixed reactions. However, actor Vedang Raina emerges as the show-stealer as netizens can't keep calm about his performance. 'The Archies' boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina.

Vedang has captured the audience attention and praise for his performance as Reggie Mantle.

am i the only person who thinks vedang raina in the archies looks like a young version of ranveer singh, he’s extremely FINE hello !!! — aish (@aishpshh) December 8, 2023

Twitter is loving vedang raina___ — saanjh loves jiya_/sidecember (@sidheartofsid) December 8, 2023

the only one that stood out to be in #TheArchies was Vedang Raina

I am so happy his next is with alia and I hope he gets more opportunities cause he has potential in him to make it big — __ (@farah_nawar9) December 8, 2023

Vedang Raina what a cutie December 8, 2023

Fans have showered praise on Vedang's performance, with one admirer saying, "Vedang Raina is fantastic." Another fan said, "If he gets the right roles, Vedang Raina could well be the next heartthrob in the making." Another fan compared him with Ranveer Singh and said, "am i the only person who thinks vedang raina in the archies looks like a young version of ranveer singh, he’s extremely FINE hello !!!"

Yet another admirer complimented Vedang's handsome features, stating, "Vedang Raina can just cut through with that sharp jawline of his. Very heartthrob vibes."

As 'The Archies' continues to stream, Vedang Raina's portrayal of Reggie Mantle is increasingly becoming a performance to watch out for. His talent adds a layer of intrigue and excitement to the film that you do not want to miss out on.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' also marks the debut of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya.

The film is a coming-of-age musical, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.