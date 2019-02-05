हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' continues glorious run at Box Office

It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s &#039;Uri: The Surgical Strike&#039; continues glorious run at Box Office

New Delhi: One of the most widely appreciated warfare dramas in recent times 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is marching ahead in full glory. The movie starring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts is set to cross Rs 200 crore at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: “#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its glorious journey... Biz on [fourth] Mon is next to #Baahubali2 [₹ 2.90 cr]... ₹ 225 cr+ *lifetime biz* is not ruled out... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.86 cr, Mon 2.84 cr. Total: ₹ 192.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

The movie has classic actors like Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat and also marks 'Mahadev' actor Mohit Raina's debut launch.

'Uri' has hugely benefitted from the positive word of mouth publicity. The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

A few days back, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.

 

