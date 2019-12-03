हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Commando 3

Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' Day 4 Box Office collections

'Commando 3' is a sequel to 2017 film 'Commando 2' and is going steady at the Box Office so far.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer &#039;Commando 3&#039; Day 4 Box Office collections

New Delhi: Action star Vidyut Jammwal's latest outing 'Commando 3' opened in theatres last week. The film has received a warm response from fans so far. The movie stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 4 figures with fans. He wrote: #Commando3 is steady on Day 4... Mass markets continue to contribute... Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Commando and #Commando2 in *Week 1* itself... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr, Mon 3.42 cr. Total: ₹ 21.75 cr. #India biz.

'Commando 3' is directed by Aditya Datt. It has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital.

Angira Dhar made her starry debut in 'Commando 3'.

The film released on November 29, 2019.

 

 

 

 

