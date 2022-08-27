New Delhi: The movie 'Liger' which was successful in creating much hype and buzz on the social media, has been released but has received mostly negative reviews from the fans and the critics. This has also translated into the box office numbers, and the film witnessed an average growth on its second day. The Hindi version collected 4.50 crore on day two, taking its two-day total to 5.75 crore.

Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account to share the numbers generated by the film. He wrote, "Liger opens to mixed response on Day 1... Good/ fair in mass pockets, dull/ordinary at metros/multiplexes... Needs to improve its performance on Sat and Sun... Thu [preview shows] 1.25 cr, Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 5.75 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version."

The movie, which was released on the 25th of August, has for the most part been rejected by the audience and critics, some of whom have described it as a wasted opportunity, and the reactions have also started to pour out on social media.

The film, which revolves around the life and journey of a guy who wants to become a mixed martial artist, stars South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

The movie also features Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and it has been written and directed by 'Pokiri' famed filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

