Vijay Varma's 'Kaalkoot' Is A Riveting Crime Drama Unveiling The Harsh Realities Of Society - Watch

Directed by Sumit Saxena, the gripping series will premiere on the 27th July on JioCinema for free.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Vijay Varma's 'Kaalkoot' Is A Riveting Crime Drama Unveiling The Harsh Realities Of Society - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: JioCinema is all set to expand its repertoire with an unconventional crime drama, Kaalkoot, on 27th July for free. After a riveting first look that left the audience eagerly waiting for more, the platform unveiled an engaging trailer of the investigative drama that stars Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, along with Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. Directed by Sumit Saxena, Kaalkoot delves deep into the dark realities of patriarchy and systemic oppression. 

An intense crime series set against the backdrop of a horrifying acid attack case, the story revolves around Ravi Tripathi, a sub-inspector in the town of Thana Sarsi. Initially lacking interest in his job, Ravi's perspective changes when he discovers that the victim of the brutal attack, Parul, is the same girl his mother wanted him to marry. Driven by a newfound purpose, Ravi takes it upon himself to investigate the crime and find the person responsible. Along the way, he confronts gender biases, toxic masculinity, and societal expectations that hinder his pursuit of justice. 

 

Commenting on the premise and themes of Kaalkoot, Vijay Varma said, "Kaalkoot is a coming-of-age story of Ravi, the character I portray, and I believe it will undoubtedly be a transformative experience for anyone who watches it.  The show digs deep into our souls, challenging how we see ourselves and reveals the hidden sides of humanity, the parts we often overlook. I am sure that it will leave viewers to reflect and raise important questions and spark a meaningful dialogue.”

Shweta Tripathi Sharma added, "Kaalkoot is a coming-of-age drama of a cop. A cop who is trying to become a “man”. And in the process, he investigates a crime which makes him question the very meaning of the word - Man. What does it mean to be a man? And is that definition right? What is the right definition? And how that definition effects society and affects the existence and value of woman? This is a cop crime drama where solving a crime forces the protagonist and also the audience investigate their own lives, their own behaviour and their own belief system. "

Prepare to embark on a gripping and introspective journey with Kaalkoot that challenges the status quo and uncovers the hidden monsters within us all. Catch it on JioCinema for free starting from 27th July!

