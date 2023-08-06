trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645358
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

Vivek Agnihotri Teases Fans With The First Look Of 'Kantara' Star Sapthami Gowda From 'The Vaccine War'

Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to offer an intriguing glimpse into his creative process. Sharing a captivating motion clip from his editing studio, the filmmaker unveiled a sneak peek of what's to come in this Pallavi Joshi production.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Vivek Agnihotri Teases Fans With The First Look Of 'Kantara' Star Sapthami Gowda From 'The Vaccine War' Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Producer - actor  Pallavi Joshi are leaving no stone unturned for their highly anticipated upcoming film, 'The Vaccine War.' The director has been diligently working behind the scenes, crafting a masterpiece that promises to tell an important story to the world audience about Indian glory. 

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to offer an intriguing glimpse into his creative process. Sharing a captivating motion clip from his editing studio, the filmmaker unveiled a sneak peek of what's to come in this Pallavi Joshi production. The clip features the striking Sapthami Gowda, famed for her stellar performance in 'Kantara,' in her first look for 'The Vaccine War.' Last seen in a desi apparel in Kantara, and now will be seen as a Scientist. He writes “Haven’t left the studio in last 3 days & nights. Final mixing of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory has made me a zombie like one of the scientists while making the vaccine”.


Agnihotri's dedication and passion for storytelling are evident in every frame, as he meticulously hones each aspect of the film.
As the anticipation builds for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s 'The Vaccine War,' audiences can rest assured that their creative prowess and relentless efforts are bound to result in a cinematic experience like no other. The film will be released in 10 languages by I Am Buddha production, and it will tell the story of Indian pride and Glory to the world. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train