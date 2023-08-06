Vivek Agnihotri Teases Fans With The First Look Of 'Kantara' Star Sapthami Gowda From 'The Vaccine War'

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Producer - actor Pallavi Joshi are leaving no stone unturned for their highly anticipated upcoming film, 'The Vaccine War.' The director has been diligently working behind the scenes, crafting a masterpiece that promises to tell an important story to the world audience about Indian glory.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to offer an intriguing glimpse into his creative process. Sharing a captivating motion clip from his editing studio, the filmmaker unveiled a sneak peek of what's to come in this Pallavi Joshi production. The clip features the striking Sapthami Gowda, famed for her stellar performance in 'Kantara,' in her first look for 'The Vaccine War.' Last seen in a desi apparel in Kantara, and now will be seen as a Scientist. He writes “Haven’t left the studio in last 3 days & nights. Final mixing of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory has made me a zombie like one of the scientists while making the vaccine”.

Haven’t left the studio in last 3 days & nights. Final mixing of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory has made me a zombie like one of the scientists while making the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/FjHs8fXhHo — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 6, 2023

Agnihotri's dedication and passion for storytelling are evident in every frame, as he meticulously hones each aspect of the film.

As the anticipation builds for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s 'The Vaccine War,' audiences can rest assured that their creative prowess and relentless efforts are bound to result in a cinematic experience like no other. The film will be released in 10 languages by I Am Buddha production, and it will tell the story of Indian pride and Glory to the world. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date.