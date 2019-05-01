Watch glimpse of Arjun Kapoor starrer 'India's Most Wanted', trailer to be out on May 2

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor's 'India's Most Wanted' trailer will be unveiled on May 2, 2019. The thriller is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta of 'No One Killed Jessica' fame. Arjun looks impressive in a never-seen-before avatar.

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers have shared a glimpse of the movie. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the video. He wrote: “Trailer out tomorrow... But here's a glimpse of #IndiasMostWanted *before* the trailer is launched... Stars Arjun Kapoor... Directed by Rajkumar Gupta... Fox Star Studios presentation... 24 May 2019 release. #IndiasMostWantedTrailer.”

Trailer out tomorrow... But here's a glimpse of #IndiasMostWanted *before* the trailer is launched... Stars Arjun Kapoor... Directed by Rajkumar Gupta... Fox Star Studios presentation... 24 May 2019 release. #IndiasMostWantedTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZkzdNCB8HI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2019

The director is co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios. The film is slated for release on May 24, 2019.

Reportedly, the actor will be playing an intelligence officer in the upcoming film. The next shoot schedule is rumoured to be in Nepal. The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and details of which have been kept under wraps.

Arjun has an interesting lineup of films. He will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Panipat.