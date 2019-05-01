close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Watch glimpse of Arjun Kapoor starrer 'India's Most Wanted', trailer to be out on May 2

The director is co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios. 

Watch glimpse of Arjun Kapoor starrer &#039;India&#039;s Most Wanted&#039;, trailer to be out on May 2

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor's 'India's Most Wanted' trailer will be unveiled on May 2, 2019. The thriller is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta of 'No One Killed Jessica' fame. Arjun looks impressive in a never-seen-before avatar.

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers have shared a glimpse of the movie. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the video. He wrote: “Trailer out tomorrow... But here's a glimpse of #IndiasMostWanted *before* the trailer is launched... Stars Arjun Kapoor... Directed by Rajkumar Gupta... Fox Star Studios presentation... 24 May 2019 release. #IndiasMostWantedTrailer.”

The director is co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios. The film is slated for release on May 24, 2019.

Reportedly, the actor will be playing an intelligence officer in the upcoming film. The next shoot schedule is rumoured to be in Nepal. The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and details of which have been kept under wraps.

Arjun has an interesting lineup of films. He will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Panipat.

 

Tags:
Arjun KapoorIndia's most wantedindia's most wanted trailerBollywood
Next
Story

Avengers: Endgame continues incredible run at India Box Office

Must Watch

PT7M21S

Shiv Sena demands PM Modi for ban on 'Burqa' in India