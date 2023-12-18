WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Leaves Crowd In Awe With His Electrifying Persona - Check Out His FUNNY Response To Mimics

New Delhi: It's The Shah Rukh Khan, afterall. No wonder the Baadshah of Bollywood is going to have an army of fans, mimics and love from every corber of the world. Why? Because time and again, the actor impressed with his onscreen charismatic demeanour and soft humour.

In this latest viral video, at a special promotional event for his upcoming movie Dunki, the actor gave out a befitting reply to those who try to enact him. Not only SRK revealed that he watched his movies with his children, King Khan also shared that his children have started to criticize his looks back then. SRK said, "I didn’t realize so many years have passed and there are days when I tell my children 'Come and watch my film'. So, pehle toh jab maine unko filme dikhe toh they were nice. Later on, they started saying, ‘Papa, how is your hair? Look at the way you look. Toh mujhey thoda awkward hogaya na,”

Thereafter, the actor funnily enacted the mimicry artists who have tried to recreate his dialogues. He said,“Maine kab aesa bola yaar? Somebody says, ‘Mai Shah Rukh Khan ki mimicry karta hu. I love you kkkkk.’ Aese thodi na tha yaar. (When have I said like that? Somebody says he can act like Shah Rukh Khan and do ‘I love you kkkk’. It wasn’t like that).” he said adding that there are people on the internet who keep mimicking him."

Here's the best part! The actor then goes on to show how it’s actually done and of course the crowd was left drooling. He said, “So, I get very awkward watching my own films. But, having said that, there are some lovely ones (films) which I was saying dialogues of.”

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.