Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi shakes a leg on 'Phone Bhoot' song Kinna Sona

Taking to his social media, Siddhant shared a video with his team where they can be seen copying the signature steps of the Kinna Sona song from his upcoming Phone Bhoot.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for the release of his next comedy of horrors Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan with him. While the audience witnessed the actor playing an interesting character of a Ghostbuster in the trailer, the actor dropped a hilarious video with his team on the first song from the film Kinna Sona. 

Taking to his social media, Siddhant shared a video with his team where they can be seen copying the signature steps of the Kinna Sona song from his upcoming Phone Bhoot. The actor made this hilarious video while he along with his team threw a friend in the swimming pool at the last. He wrote the caption - "Guess karo Kiska Bhootiya Kata? @radhikamehta9 @gautam0099 @poonamsrv @sandeep.rasal82 #KinnaSona #PhoneBhoot"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Siddhant will be seen playing yet another different character in his upcoming Phone Bhoot as the trailer is already winning the hearts of the audience. We as his fans are eagerly waiting to witness him in the film where he will be seen romancing Katrina Kaif after he won our hearts with his sizzling chemistry with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan. 

Talking about his future lineups, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and ‘Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action.

