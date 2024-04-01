New Delhi: As April unfolds, the realm of OTT platforms unveils a plethora of enticing content, ranging from gripping dramas to thrilling biopics. Here's a curated list of must-watch releases to keep you entertained throughout the month!

Patna Shuklla - Immerse yourself in the extraordinary journey of a common woman's uncommon fight and grit, portrayed by Raveena Tandon as a lawyer, in this compelling drama. Get ready to stream this riveting tale starting March 29.

Farrey - Join Alizeh in her debut film, which garnered immense love on the big screen, as she navigates through exam-time stress, suspense, and thrill. Mark your calendars for April 5 to catch this exciting OTT premiere on ZEE5.

Amar Singh Chamkila - Explore the life and times of the iconic 80s artist, Amar Singh Chamkila, in this highly anticipated biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Don't miss the premiere on Netflix on April 12.

Scoop - The infamous Prince Andrew interview on BBC Newsnight is getting the biopic treatment. Directed by Philip Martin, Scoop will explore the events leading up to and following the controversial interview. Coming to Netflix this April.