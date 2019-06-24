Working with Zeenat Aman a dream come true: Rupali Suri

Mumbai: Actress Rupali Suri says working with veteran actress Zeenat Aman on an untitled web show was like a dream come true.

The 'Inside Edge' actress has wrapped up shooting for the web show.

"It was a dream come true to work with a veteran actress like Zeenatji. She is lovely and gracious. It's always fun to have her around on sets. I am happy to have got a chance to work with her," Rupali said in a statement.

The show is slated for release later this year.

Rupali, who portrayed Sonia Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson, 'with a difference' in director Bharat Dabholkar's comic satire 'Bottoms Up', will also be seen in an English film titled 'Dad... Hold My Hand'.