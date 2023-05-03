World Press Freedom Day: Shah Rukh Khan To Kartik Aaryan, Actors Who Played Journalists In Films

New Delhi: Media is the fourth pillar of democracy because a nation can`t flourish if its press is not free. On May 3 the world celebrates the freedom of the press and cinema has multiple times represented the situation of journalism in our society.

On World Press Freedom Day, let`s take a look at actors who played journalists in films and web series.

SRK and Juhi Chawla in `Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani`

Shah Rukh Khan with Bollywood diva Juhi Chawla essayed the role of journalists for rival channels. The two journalists kept competition aside to fight for justice for an innocent man who was accused of being a terrorist.

Kartik Aaryan in `Dhamaka`

Actor Kartik Aaryan is known for his comic and boy-next-door avatar nailed in the role of a prime-time journalist. The story narrates the ground reality of the press is desperate to create breaking news without even giving a single thought about the lives of innocent people. Kartik was well appreciated by the critics for the movie.

Anushka Sharma in `PK`

The blockbuster movie `PK` features Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in the role of a TV journalist. Sharma`s character of Jagat Janani helps an alien (Aamir Khan) in finding his voice to shake the throne of a corrupted religious guru played by Saurabh Shukla.

Preity Zinta in `Lakshya`

Actress Preity Zinta in `Lakshya` addressed the role of Romila Dutta a brilliant and bold journalist who isn`t afraid to do her job even in the circumstances of War. 2004 film went on to become one of the most celebrated movies of the Greek god of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan.

John Abraham and Arshad Warsi in `Kabul Express`

The movie `Kabul Express revolves around the disturbing events that happened in Afghanistan post-US-invasion. John Abraham and Arshad Warsi played two young journalists who covers the real-time events of mass destruction in the land of Afghanistan.

World Press Freedom Day marks a day to tribute to restless services by journalists as observers of democracy.