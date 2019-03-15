ZEE5 pumps up the Josh with the World Digital Premiere of URI - The Surgical Strike

ZEE5 gives the nation a reason to cheer with the world digital premiere of URI - The Surgical Strike. The Bollywood blockbuster starring Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari will go live on the platform on March 19, 2019.

The film by virtue of its subject and stellar performances were well received by the audience which led to word of mouth marketing during the initial opening week. It then went on to become a sleeper hit and the fact that it is premiering on ZEE5 helps viewers who may have missed watching it on the big screen as well as repeat audiences to enjoy the experience again, in the comfort of their homes or on the go.

Watch the trailer here:

URI-The Surgical Strike portrays the events of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian military against suspected militants in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The directorial debut of director Aditya Dhar narrates the story of the 11 clamorous events on which the strike was carried out.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said, "Digital premieres of movies have been one of the most awaited releases on our platform and have seen great success consistently after every release. An important and landmark film like URI – The Surgical Strike appeals to viewers across the spectrum. Not just first-time viewers, but a large number of movie buffs and fans will access the platform to view the film for a second and third-time viewing."

Aditya Dhar, Director - URI- The Surgical Strike, commented, "We are glad that URI-The Surgical Strike has garnered so much love and appreciation from audiences across the spectrum. Releasing the movie on a digital platform such as ZEE5 will further expand its reach and make the movie available to those who missed watching it on big screen."

With over 3500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos, 35+ theatre plays and 90+ LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 truly presents a blend of unrivalled content offering for its viewers across the nation and worldwide. With ZEE5, the global content of Zindagi as a brand, which was widely appreciated across the country, has also been brought back for its loyal viewers.

Availability: The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store http://bit.ly/zee5 and iOS App Store http://bit.ly/zee5ios. Also available at www.zee5.com, as a Progressive Web App (PWA), and on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. ZEE5 also supports Chromecast.

Pricing: Freemium pricing model with both free and paid premium content (including Originals) to cater to a mix of audiences. Viewers who subscribe to the ZEE5 subscription pack will get access to the entire library of content with - 99/- for 1 month and 999/- for a year.