Gold Price Today, 1 August 2021: Gold rates remain unchanged, check prices in metros

Gold rate today remained unchanged as 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 47,380 per 10 gram and the 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,380.

Internationally, spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,829.10 per ounce by 0917 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 15 at $1,832.40 on Thursday. It is up 1.5% so far for this week. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,832.80.

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,380. Meanwhile, the gold price in Delhi stood at Rs 47,140 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,430.

In Chennai, gold price stood at Rs 45,470 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,610. In Kolkata, gold is priced at Rs 47,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,250.

In Kerala, gold price stood at Rs 44,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,250. In Bengaluru, the gold prices stood at Rs 44,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat and that of 24-carat was Rs 49,090.

