Gold prices

Gold Price Today, 1 June 2021: Gold retailing at Rs 48,892 in Delhi, check prices in other metro cities

Gold rose by Rs 285 to Rs 48,892 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following a rally in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,607 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 952 to Rs 71,850 per kilogram from Rs 70,898 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the global market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,912 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 28.32 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,912 per ounce on Tuesday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold prices traded near a five-month high scaled last week, supported by a softer dollar."

Overall, 10 gram of 22-carat gold price today is hovering around Rs 46,700-mark. The 10 gram of 24-carat gold rate is around Rs 47,700. 

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,710 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate today in Pune is Rs 46,710 per 22-carat. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 47,710 per 24-carat. Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,710 per 22-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,710 per 24-carat.

