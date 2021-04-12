Gold Price Today, 12 April 2021: Gold and silver prices decline, check prices in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 57 to Rs 46,070 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following weak global cues. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,127 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 270 to Rs 66,043 per kg, from Rs 66,313 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold futures gain on spot demand on April 12, 2021

Gold prices rose by Rs 4 to Rs 46,597 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 4, or 0.01 per cent, at Rs 46,597 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,865 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices.

PURITY AM PM Gold 999 46375 Gold 995 46189 Gold 916 42480 Gold 750 34781 Gold 585 27129 Silver 999 66854

Chart Courtesy: https://ibjarates.com/

International gold prices

Gold prices eased on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated, denting the appeal of bullion, while investors waited for this week`s key U.S. inflation and retail sales data. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,740.90 per ounce by 0950 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,742.10. As long as yields are relatively high, gold will not benefit, ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said, adding that the market is now focused on U.S. March Consumer Price Index data due on Tuesday, a Reuters report said.

Live TV

#mute