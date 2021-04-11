हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold prices

Gold Price Today, 11 April 2021: Gold prices see a marginal rise: Check prices in other cities

In metro cities, the prices rose as, in New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold rose to Rs 45,650 per 10 gm from Rs 45,170, while in Mumbai it was trading at 44,700.  Internationally, gold slipped more than 1%, weighed down by a jump in the US Treasury yields and a rebound in the dollar, but bullion was still on course for its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Gold Price Today, 11 April 2021: Gold prices see a marginal rise: Check prices in other cities

Gold prices saw a marginal rise with the price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold rising by Rs 140 to Rs 44,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 45,700, showed the Good Returns website. 

Yesterday, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 44,570 per 10 gram and Rs 4,45,700 per 100 gram. When it comes to 24-carat gold, it is priced at Rs 4,55,700 per 100 gram and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,570.

In metro cities, the prices rose as, in New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold rose to Rs 45,650 per 10 gm from Rs 45,170, while in Mumbai it was trading at 44,700.  

Internationally, gold slipped more than 1%, weighed down by a jump in the US Treasury yields and a rebound in the dollar, but bullion was still on course for its first weekly gain in three weeks. 

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,743.73 per ounce by 11:16 a.m. EDT (1516 GMT), after declining as much as 1.4%, having hit its highest price since March 1 at $1,758.45. For the week, however, prices were up about 0.9%.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold pricesGold22-carat gold24-carat goldBulliongold rates
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, 10 April 2021: Gold prices remain stable after a minimal rise

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Delhi: Massive fire in furniture market of Shastri Park