Gold Price Today, 11 April 2021: Gold prices see a marginal rise: Check prices in other cities

Gold prices saw a marginal rise with the price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold rising by Rs 140 to Rs 44,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 45,700, showed the Good Returns website.

Yesterday, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 44,570 per 10 gram and Rs 4,45,700 per 100 gram. When it comes to 24-carat gold, it is priced at Rs 4,55,700 per 100 gram and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,570.

In metro cities, the prices rose as, in New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold rose to Rs 45,650 per 10 gm from Rs 45,170, while in Mumbai it was trading at 44,700.

Internationally, gold slipped more than 1%, weighed down by a jump in the US Treasury yields and a rebound in the dollar, but bullion was still on course for its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,743.73 per ounce by 11:16 a.m. EDT (1516 GMT), after declining as much as 1.4%, having hit its highest price since March 1 at $1,758.45. For the week, however, prices were up about 0.9%.

