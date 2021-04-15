हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold

Gold Price Today, 15 April 2021: Gold cheaper by Rs 9300; Silver At Rs 68000

Gold prices, which remained relatively flat on Wednesday, are trading in the green zone. 

Gold Price Today, 15 April 2021: Gold cheaper by Rs 9300; Silver At Rs 68000

New Delhi: Gold and Silver contracts are trading in the green zone in today’s session. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery are trading Rs 250 per 10 gram higher than yesterday’s trade. Notably, the prices of the yellow metal have soared by Rs 420 in the past three sessions. On Tuesday, gold prices crossed the Rs 47000 mark. Meanwhile, silver was trading Rs 350 per Kg higher. 

MCX Gold: In the ongoing week, the prices of gold have been fluctuating a lot. Gold prices, which remained relatively flat on Wednesday, jumped today. Gold is currently trading over the Rs 46000 mark and is continuously trying to breach the Rs 47000 mark for the second time in the ongoing week. 

Gold prices this week 

Day                     Gold (MCX June delivery)      
Monday              46419/10 gram
Tuesday              46975/10 gram
Wednesday         46608/10 gram
Thursday            46840/10 gram (currently trading)

Gold prices last week
Day                    Gold (MCX June futures)      
Monday              44598/10 gram
Tuesday              45919/10 gram
Wednesday         46362/10 gram
Thursday            46838/10 gram 
Friday                 46593/10 gram 

Gold is trading Rs 9300 lower than its all-time high. Last year, investors turned to gold when public markets crashed due to Covid-19 fears. At that time, gold hit its all-time high of Rs 56191. In 2020, gold gave an impressive 43% returns to investors. 

MCX Silver: The poor man’s gold or Silver is also performing well this week. Today, it crossed the Rs 68000 mark after a few weeks again. On MCX, the June delivery contracts for Silver were trading with a gain of Rs350. In the last week, silver prices jumped by Rs 2400. Just like gold, silver is still trading Rs 11980 lower than its all-time high at around Rs 66,100 per Kg. 

Silver prices this week 

Day                  Silver (MCX June futures)      
Monday           66128/Kg
Tuesday           67656/Kg
Wednesday      67638/Kg
Thursday         68000/Kg (currently trading)

Silver prices last week

Day                 Silver (MCX June futures)      

Monday          64562/Kg
Tuesday          65897/Kg
Wednesday     66191/Kg
Thursday        67501/Kg
Friday             66983/Kg

