Gold Price Today, 15 April 2021: Gold cheaper by Rs 9300; Silver At Rs 68000

New Delhi: Gold and Silver contracts are trading in the green zone in today’s session. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery are trading Rs 250 per 10 gram higher than yesterday’s trade. Notably, the prices of the yellow metal have soared by Rs 420 in the past three sessions. On Tuesday, gold prices crossed the Rs 47000 mark. Meanwhile, silver was trading Rs 350 per Kg higher.

MCX Gold: In the ongoing week, the prices of gold have been fluctuating a lot. Gold prices, which remained relatively flat on Wednesday, jumped today. Gold is currently trading over the Rs 46000 mark and is continuously trying to breach the Rs 47000 mark for the second time in the ongoing week.

Gold prices this week

Day Gold (MCX June delivery)

Monday 46419/10 gram

Tuesday 46975/10 gram

Wednesday 46608/10 gram

Thursday 46840/10 gram (currently trading)

Gold prices last week

Day Gold (MCX June futures)

Monday 44598/10 gram

Tuesday 45919/10 gram

Wednesday 46362/10 gram

Thursday 46838/10 gram

Friday 46593/10 gram

Gold is trading Rs 9300 lower than its all-time high. Last year, investors turned to gold when public markets crashed due to Covid-19 fears. At that time, gold hit its all-time high of Rs 56191. In 2020, gold gave an impressive 43% returns to investors.

MCX Silver: The poor man’s gold or Silver is also performing well this week. Today, it crossed the Rs 68000 mark after a few weeks again. On MCX, the June delivery contracts for Silver were trading with a gain of Rs350. In the last week, silver prices jumped by Rs 2400. Just like gold, silver is still trading Rs 11980 lower than its all-time high at around Rs 66,100 per Kg.

Silver prices this week

Day Silver (MCX June futures)

Monday 66128/Kg

Tuesday 67656/Kg

Wednesday 67638/Kg

Thursday 68000/Kg (currently trading)

Silver prices last week

Day Silver (MCX June futures)

Monday 64562/Kg

Tuesday 65897/Kg

Wednesday 66191/Kg

Thursday 67501/Kg

Friday 66983/Kg