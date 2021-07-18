Gold Price Today, 18 July 2021: Gold trading at Rs 48,200 in Delhi, check prices in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices on Sunday (July 18) reportedly plummeted by Rs 10 than yesterday’s rate in Delhi and other major cities and towns across the country. In Delhi, the 24-carat gold per 10-gram is retailing at Rs 48,200 while the 22-carat gold per 10-gram is selling at Rs 47,200.

Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold per 10 gram are selling at Rs 47,190 and Rs 48,190, respectively, in the financial capital of India, Mumbai. On the other hand, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,410 per 10 grams in Chennai. The 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 49,540 per 10 grams in the city.

In Kolkata, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,020 per 10 grams while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 48,460.

Gold prices in Indian cities:

City 22-carat gold price 24-carat gold price

Bangalore Rs 44,990 Rs 49,000

Hyderabad Rs 44,990 Rs 49,000

Pune Rs 47,190 Rs 48,190

Jaipur Rs 47,450 Rs 51,700

Lucknow Rs 47,400 Rs 51,700

Patna Rs 47,190 Rs 48,190

Chandigarh Rs 47,400 Rs 51,700

Surat Rs 47,490 Rs 49,490

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

Gold MCX price: In the past weeks, gold prices have dropped massively. September gold futures dropped by more than Rs 300 on Friday (July 16), which was the last trading day of the last week, at around Rs 48,306 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

However, the current rates are still cheaper than gold's record prices. In August 2020, 10-gram gold's price touched its record price of Rs 56191 after investors flocked to bullion exchanges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 fueled stock market crash.

In comparison, gold is currently trading around Rs 48,300. This means that the yellow metal is currently trading cheaper by around Rs 7900.

