Subscribed to Zomato IPO? Check allotment date and steps to check allotment status

New Delhi: Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) was one of the much-awaited offerings of 2021. With the issue subscribing an impressive 38.25 times, investors are now impatiently waiting for the stock to list on public exchanges.

The last date to apply for the stock was July 16. The IPO got an impressive response from all kinds of investors. For instance, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed to the issue 51.79 times while non-institutional investors bid for a total of 32.96 times more than the quota.

However, only the employee quota wasn’t oversubscribed. The staff of the food aggregator subscribed to just 0.62% of the reserved quota. In total, Zomato’s IPO received bids for 2,751.25 crore equity shares against the quota of 71.92 crore equity shares, according to the data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange (NSE). Also Read: Delhi: Now, get 10% discount on DTC and cluster bus tickets via e-ticketing app

With the issue now closed, investors are waiting for the allotment date of the equity shares. According to the Zomato IPO timeline, subscribers will be able to check the allotment from July 22, 2021. Also Read: Now you can book Indane LPG cylinder without Aadhaar or address proof, check details

Investors can check the allotment status via Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Zomato IPO’s official link by following a few simple steps:

1: Go to the official BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2: Now go to the dropdown menu and tap on 'Equity'.

3: In the next step, you have to select the IPO. In this case, you havt to select 'Zomato Limited'.

4: You will now have to verify the application number and PAN number to check the allotment status.

5: After you have entered all your details, you can simply click the search to check whether you have received the shares or not.