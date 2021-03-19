Gold Price Today, 19 March 2021: Gold prices fall again, rates below Rs 44,600 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 168 to Rs 44,580 per 10 gram supported by recovery in global precious metal prices.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 44,412 per 10 gram. Silver, however, declined by Rs 135 to Rs 66,706 per kilogram from Rs 66,841 per kilogram in the previous trade.

As per ibjarates.com, here is the rate of gold on 19 March.

PURITY AM PM Gold 999 45096 44937 Gold 995 44915 44757 Gold 916 41308 41162 Gold 750 33822 33703 Gold 585 26381 26288 Silver 999 66707 66815

Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices rose by Rs 85 to Rs 45,036 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 85, or 0.19 per cent, at Rs 45,036 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,022 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices have lately seen a lot of ups and downs, though mostly indicating signs of recovery. Gold has been trading below Rs 45,000 per 10 gram since the last 10 trading sessions.

International gold prices

Gold prices bounced back on Friday as the dollar turned negative and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped from their highest in over a year, setting bullion on track for a second straight weekly rise. Spot gold gained 0.4% to $1,742.80 per ounce by 0843 GMT, after falling as much as 0.5% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6% at $1,742.30, a Reuters report said.

Live TV

#mute