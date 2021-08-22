हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold

Gold Price Today, 22 Aug 2021: Gold down by Rs 9,000 from all-time highs, check prices in Indian cities

The drop in gold prices offers a wonderful opportunity for investors of the yellow metal. 

New Delhi: Gold October contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed with a slight increase of 0.1% on Friday at Rs 47,174 per 10 grams. However, gold prices have been retracting in the past few weeks after nearly touching the Rs 50,000 mark. In just 2021, gold has been dropped by over Rs 4,000. 

The drop in gold prices offers a wonderful opportunity for investors of the yellow metal, as experts suggest that gold prices could touch Rs 50,000 again in the next few weeks. 

Gold prices in cities have also dropped in all the major cities across India. For instance, the 24-carat gold rate in Delhi is selling at Rs 47,210per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold is retailing at Rs 46,210 per 10 grams in the national capital on Sunday (August 22). Also Read: Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Check top offers on laptops, television, gaming accessories

On the other hand, the 22-carat gold and the 24-carat gold per 10 grams are retailing at Rs 46,200 and Rs 47,200, respectively, in the financial capital of India. In Tamil Nadu’s capital city of Chennai, the 22-carat gold per 10 grams is selling at Rs 44,460 while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 48,700 per 10 grams. Also Read: Delhi-Ayodhya bullet train to reduce travel time to 2 hours! Know more about Centre’s ambitious plan

In Kolkata, the 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold per 10 grams are selling at Rs 46,490 and 49,190, respectively. Also Read: 

City         22-carat gold price         24-carat gold price 

Bangalore        Rs  44,140                    Rs  48,160

Hyderabad       Rs  44,140                    Rs  48,160

Pune                Rs  45,490                    Rs  48,690

Jaipur              Rs  46,300                    Rs  48,690

Lucknow         Rs  46,290                    Rs  50,610

Patna               Rs  45,580                    Rs  48,800

Chandigarh     Rs  46,230                    Rs  48,870

Surat               Rs  46,640                    Rs  48,610

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

