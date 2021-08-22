Gold Price Today, 22 Aug 2021: Gold down by Rs 9,000 from all-time highs, check prices in Indian cities

New Delhi: Gold October contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed with a slight increase of 0.1% on Friday at Rs 47,174 per 10 grams. However, gold prices have been retracting in the past few weeks after nearly touching the Rs 50,000 mark. In just 2021, gold has been dropped by over Rs 4,000.

The drop in gold prices offers a wonderful opportunity for investors of the yellow metal, as experts suggest that gold prices could touch Rs 50,000 again in the next few weeks.

Gold prices in cities have also dropped in all the major cities across India. For instance, the 24-carat gold rate in Delhi is selling at Rs 47,210per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold is retailing at Rs 46,210 per 10 grams in the national capital on Sunday (August 22).

On the other hand, the 22-carat gold and the 24-carat gold per 10 grams are retailing at Rs 46,200 and Rs 47,200, respectively, in the financial capital of India. In Tamil Nadu's capital city of Chennai, the 22-carat gold per 10 grams is selling at Rs 44,460 while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 48,700 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, the 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold per 10 grams are selling at Rs 46,490 and 49,190, respectively.

City 22-carat gold price 24-carat gold price

Bangalore Rs 44,140 Rs 48,160

Hyderabad Rs 44,140 Rs 48,160

Pune Rs 45,490 Rs 48,690

Jaipur Rs 46,300 Rs 48,690

Lucknow Rs 46,290 Rs 50,610

Patna Rs 45,580 Rs 48,800

Chandigarh Rs 46,230 Rs 48,870

Surat Rs 46,640 Rs 48,610

- The data is sourced from Good Returns.

